Exploring Cannabis and Sexual Health with Foria Wellness on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

When the lights get low and it’s time to get in the mood, cannabis is our favorite all-natural aphrodisiac. And with the legal weed industry sparking new sectors of canna-business every day, it’s no surprise that there are now a bevy of green products specifically designed to help blow your mind in the bedroom.

On a very special Sex Week episode of Queens of the Stoned Age, MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez sits down with Kiana Reeves, Director of Communications for Foria , a leading producer of THC and CBD-infused arousal oils and suppositories.

Over a blunt of particularly purple Jah Goo from our friends the Green Angels , Reeves broke down her career path from sex educator to the cannabis industry, the misogynistic nature of the pain industry, finding a balance between pleasure and medicine in sexual wellness, and Foria’s first-ever clinical study into menstrual pain and vaginal cannabis suppositories.

So don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of Queens of the Stoned Age — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.

You can sign up for dank deliveries via the Green Angels’ website if you’re in Los Angeles, and be sure to follow them on Instagram .