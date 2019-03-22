Esther Ku on Becoming Pals with Pornstars and Working for Sharpie on “About That Time”

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live , our hosts with the most Noah Rubin and Kalea McNeill linked up with comedian Esther Ku. The trio kicked things off “on the right side of the toilet” with some sweet Swami Select sativa flower and were soon deep in conversation about Biblical names, the consequences of not paying parking tickets, and Esther’s stint working for Sharpie in Boston.

We then took a poke around Esther’s Instagram in our “Posted Up” segment, and we were treated to hilarious stories about hosting the AVN Awards , almost ending up in an arranged marriage, being ahead of the trend curve as a kid when it came to hipster glasses, and much more.

It was then time to “Roll The News,” the segment in which we discuss some of the hottest stories in the cannabis space and beyond. This week’s highlights included stories about how stress on the body during spaceflight might reactivate the herpes virus in astronauts , Bill and Ted coming back to the big screen in 2020 for a third installment of their excellent movie franchise, and how the wholesale cannabis club Leaf Co (“the Costco of cannabis’) is aiming to cut cannabis prices in half .

It wouldn’t be “About That Time” without “Astrology Time,” so after hitting the space bong (during which Esther explained how being a classically trained oboe player helps her control her air flow when she takes a rip) we tweaked the video filter, flicked on the Himalayan salt lamp, and hit Esther with her horoscope. The Zodiac predicted that she fears the intensity of her feelings, loves luxury, is health conscious, and may avoid marriage. How do you think the stars held up to Esther’s scrutiny?

</p>

To get an idea of what Esther is up to in the near future, be sure to peep her website for her tour dates and follow her on Twitter . And always remember: “fingers never get flaccid.”