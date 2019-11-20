Elon Musk Apologizes to SpaceX Employees for Getting Stoned with Joe Rogan

Photo via

Elon Musk’s stoner moment just won’t go away.

It’s been more than a year since the SpaceX and Tesla head honcho took a few choked up blunt puffs during a live taping of Joe Rogan’s popular podcast, but the viral marijuana moment is still making waves.

In yet another bit of long-underwraps info, the Washington Post is now reporting that Musk sent a mass apology email to SpaceX employees shortly after the controversy reached a boiling point.

In the message, Musk admitted to smoking marijuana, but attempted a joke, noting that he did so “with no skill, obviously.” Musk went on to say that his decision to do so was “not wise” and that SpaceX employees were forbidden from participating in similar activities, despite statewide legalization in California.

“SpaceX maintains a drug free workplace,” Musk wrote. “SpaceX personnel may not use or possess any controlled substance while in the workplace, and also may not be under the influence of legal or illegal drugs while at work,” Musk wrote. “Anyone who appears to be inebriated or under the influence while at work is subject to drug testing and potentially other employment actions.”

Because SpaceX is a contractor of NASA, Musk’s on-air antics triggered a full-scale, $5 million employee safety and compliance review from the national aeronautics program. Musk’s company-wide email apology/warning was sent after the NASA training began.

NASA’s review did not find any other cannabis-related wrongdoing at SpaceX, but company officials said that the involuntary oversight was beneficial nonetheless.

“Results came back very positive,” Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, told the Post . “I can tell you, it has gone very well,” she said. “Not that we haven’t learned things, but it’s gone very well.”