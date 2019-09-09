Easy Edible Recipes: How to Make Firecrackers

Are you jonesin’ for a tasty edible treat that’s easy to whip up with only a few ingredients required? Look no further than “The Firecracker,” a cannabis confection that’s been popular for eons. This infused treat is yummy, potent, and pretty much anyone can make it — even if you lack serious skills in the kitchen. But while these mini peanut butter sandwiches are one of the easiest edibles to tackle, there are a few key steps you won’t want to miss.

Light Your Fire

For any successful edible, your weed must be ‘lit up’ to activate the THC content. This process is called decarboxylation , but simply put, it’s baking your bud to get you baked.

There are many ways to decarb your weed for edibles, but here’s the most foolproof method.

For one firecracker serving, you’ll need anywhere from a half gram to two grams of high quality weed , depending on how high you wanna get. If you’re prepping for a party, multiply that amount of bud times the amount of crackers you plan to serve.

Lightly break up your flower by hand or coarsely grind it onto a baking sheet covered with foil or parchment paper. Then bake your bud for 15 minutes at 250° F.

Once complete, remove the bud from the oven and set it aside to cool. Don’t overbake your bud, or you’ll waste your weed.

Heads-up: if you’re close to neighbors or cooking on the down-low, this process will smell! Plan accordingly.

Gather Supplies

With this recipe, the flower bonds with the fat content in the peanut butter, eliminating many of the steps necessary for other edible recipes. So go for ingredients higher in fat to intensify your firecracker experience.

Graham Crackers : Try honey, cinnamon or chocolate versions to mix it up

: Try honey, cinnamon or chocolate versions to mix it up Peanut Butter : Try natural or use Nutella… or twist it up with both!

: Try natural or use Nutella… or twist it up with both! Toothpick

Foil

Get Crackin’

Adjust your oven to 300° F for baking the firecrackers. To assemble, grab one graham cracker sheet and break it in half, so you have two squares. Spread a generous layer of peanut butter (or Nutella) on one side of each cracker. The peanut butter will absorb the THC — so the more the better!

Next, evenly spread the baked weed over your peanut-butter covered crackers. Use the toothpick to stir and mix the marijuana into the peanut butter.

Sandwich your two crackers on top of one another, and your firecracker is almost ready for take-off.

Get Baked

You might be tempted to bite into your cracker concoction now, but don’t. It gets better once it’s baked. Wrap your firecracker in tin foil. Don’t skip this step, as it locks in the treat’s THC while baking.

On a baking sheet, heat your individually wrapped firecracker at 300° F for 20 minutes. Once the buzzer goes off, let your firecrackers completely cool.

You can also mix it up with your own additions too. Add marshmallow, caramel, or chocolate chips. Even drizzle honey or syrup on top for an extra sugary shock.