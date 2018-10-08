Dope As Yola Talks Social Media Censorship, Bong Cleaning Tips, and Cali Life

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up for an anniversary sit-down with one of the show’s very first guests, comedian Dope As Yola. Sponsored by the fine folks at KandyPens vapes and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a joint of sun-grown cannabis and a chat about our collective memory. After discussing the differences between NorCal and SoCal, as well as social media censorship, we took a deep dive into Yola’s recently deleted Instagram, where we found stories about weed-filled Pokemon, an appearance in Penthouse, his Push Trees tattoo, and more.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, including California's decision to expunge cannabis convictions, Canada's new rules for carrying legal weed on airplanes, and a Washington D.C. cannabis protest that caused a ruckus on Capitol Hill. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where revisiting Yola’s Virgo chart revealed his semi-social tendencies and nose-to-the-grindstone mentality. For more Dope As Yola, follow his new Instagram and keep your eyes peeled for more skits and videos coming soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!