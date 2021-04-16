Don't Run Out of Weed for a Year! Enter to Win MERRY JANE’s 4/20 Weed Giveaway

Are you ready?

Are you ready to get baked like a batch of Martha Stewart’s cookies? To fly higher than the Tesla Roadster? To get lifted like alpine skiers at Mountain High?

Are you ready for 4/20?

This year ain’t no regular year. MERRY JANE’s celebrating April 20, 2021, with a very special weed giveaway with thousands of dollars worth of potent prizes!

And it’s as easy as watching a video on your computer or mobile device.

To enter, sign up at MERRY JANE’s 4/20 Weed Giveaway website. The ultimate livestream 420 countdown begins at 3pm PST on Tuesday, April 20.

Mike Glazer and Mary Jane Gibson of the Weed + Grub podcast will host the livestream, so be prepared to laugh untill you cry, and need to get high to calm down enough to win a dank prize. East LA’s The Chain Gang will be crafting some badass chain stitching, too!

Anyone watching the livestream becomes eligible to win a number of prizes. Winners will be chosen at random. But what can you win?

Potpunks NFTs

The Grand Prize: A year of dank-ass weed! Courtesy of MERRY JANE SELECTS, our main sponsor for the MERRY JANE 4/20 Giveaway with the following terms and conditions.

Additional, extra lit prizes include:

- Autographed eighths of Master P’s Limitless weed strain.

- The first NFT giveaway by Potpunks, a cannabis NFT that celebrates the diversity of the people who puff the plant and honor the pioneers who are helping pave the way for federal legalization. These NFTs are made by a collective of creatives, developers, crypto diehards, NFT collectors, and — most of all —lovers of weed.

</p>

- Gift cards up to $500 from Eaze and Ganja Goddess ' weed delivery services.

- The best new hot sauce for 2021 Red Ranch made by celebrated chef Daniel Peterson.

- Foxy Lunch Pails packed with Foxy’s dank weed products.

- An Olala Custom Mini-Fridge , to keep your weed drinks cool and your crib lookin’ cooler.





- MERRY JANE’s new book on CBD , CBD Living.

Again, to jump in this dank weed game and celebrate 4/20 in Snoopadelic doggystyle fashion:

Sign up on our website .

Start the livestream at 3pm PST on Tuesday, April 20 at 3pm PST.

Kick back with our hosts from Weed + Grub, get toasted, and see if you get lucky.

This year’s 4/20 prizes are just a taste of what you can earn after signing up for MERRY JANE Rewards . Rewards include everything from meet-and-greet seshes with your favorite artists to paid stays at Jamaican resorts. Best of all, MERRY JANE’s Rewards will be available long after this year’s 420 comes to a close.

All entrants in this year’s MERRY JANE 420 Weed Giveaway and MERRY JANE Rewards must be age 21 or older and be a California resident.

Get blazed, dazed, and hella elevated with MERRY JANE for the holidaze!

Register for the 420 giveaway by clicking here .