Does Yoda Vape? A Guide to How Each Star Wars MVP Consumes Weed

May the Fourth be with you, young padawans! To commemorate the unofficially official Star Wars holiday of May 4 , we asked ourselves: How would our fave Star Wars characters prefer to get lit?

Although marijuana doesn’t make any explicit appearances in the Star Wars universe, some of its heroes and villains enjoy kicking back by smoking something called “ Death Sticks .” Death Sticks are rolled-up herbal cigarettes known for causing mild hallucinations. Sound familiar?

Regardless, let’s take this question deep into a galaxy of wild speculation far, far away….

</p> <p><em><strong>Princess/General Leia: JET SubZero Water Pipe</strong></em></p> <p>Throughout the years, Leia Skywalker went from a princess-in-distress to a badass general who didn’t take any shit, even from upstart punks like Poe Dameron. (Bring on the hate-mail, fanboys!) The only device that could match her strategic wit and tougher-than-nails durability is the <a href="https://jetwaterpipes.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><u>JET Water Pipe</u></a>, which doesn’t just deliver heady amounts of cool smoke to the brain, it’s practically indestructible, too.</p> <p><em><strong>Lando Calrissian: Any Overpriced, Gem-Encrusted Vape Pen</strong></em></p> <p>Ah... Lando Calrissian, <em>Star Wars’</em> penultimate gambling, conniving peacock. Always stylish, ever avant-garde, he would wouldn’t be caught dead taking hits from anything but a lavish <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/diamond-encrusted-vapes-selling-150000-beverly-hills-994274" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">gem-encrusted vape pen</a>. Some of these ornate luxury devices can fetch upwards of <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/diamond-encrusted-vapes-selling-150000-beverly-hills-994274" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><u>$150,000</u></a>, which would certainly sync with Lando’s flamboyant sensibilities and smuggler swagger.</p> <p><img alt="1556922354675_ScreenShot2019-05-03at3.23.33PM.jpg" src="https://files.merryjane.com/uploads/generic/1556922354675_ScreenShot2019-05-03at3.23.33PM.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 301px;"/></p> <p><em><strong>Han Solo: The Solopipe</strong></em></p> <p>Of course, the perpetually-vain-yet-eternally-pragmatic Han Solo would blaze his buds with the <a href="https://www.solopipe.com/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank"><u>Solopipe</u></a>, the only smoking accoutrement that bears his namesake. The Solopipe is small enough to fit a blaster’s barrel, and it self-ignites — making it the perfect weed-smoking device for a self-sufficient man who would never, ever ask another soul for a light. </p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" width="640" height="430" scrolling="no" src="https://merryjane.com/embed/gallery/star-wars-weed-gear-may-the-fourth-be-with-you/1" >

</p>

Chewbacca: Cannabis Snus

Did you know that George Lucas came up with the name for Chewbacca’s race, the Wookies, while stoned AF with one of his crew members? That’s the story , anyway. And given Chewie’s gnarly canines, he’d probably best get his weed through a cannabis chew . (Also, RIP Peter Mayhew, the man that played Chewbacca, who passed away earlier this week. May the Force forever be with you, homie.)