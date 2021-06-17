Delta-8: Here's Everything You Need to Know Before Experiencing This New High

Move over THC and CBD, there’s a hot new cannabinoid in town and everyone wants to know all about it: Delta 8. Since it’s the new kid on the block, we know a lot of you have questions. But don’t worry, we’re here to answer them!

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC is very similar molecularly to Delta 9 THC, which is the cannabinoid that the majority of people are most familiar with, aka the chemical compound within the marijuana plant that gets you high. But Delta 8 THC is a little bit different than Delta 9 in the way that it affects the user’s experience.

On one end of the spectrum, Delta 9 has been associated with negative feelings of anxiety and paranoia, and on the other, extreme couch-lock and brain fog. Basically, Delta 8 provides all of the benefits of THC without the negative side effects of Delta 9.

Does That Mean Delta 8 and CBD Are the Same?

Nope. CBD does not contain any of the psychoactive properties that get you high, while Delta 8 does. Delta 8 provides you the positive effects of CBD but also gives you a high, just one that’s not quite as intense as Delta 9. We like to think that Delta 8 is the love child of THC and CBD.

So You’re Telling Me Delta 8 Gets You High?

Yup , it sure does! While it isn’t as potent as Delta 9 THC, it still provides a psychoactive experience. For those who want something that’s stronger than CBD but that’s more of a low-key high than your traditional bud, Delta 8 is perfect. Also, heads up: yes, it does show up on a drug test. (Don’t worry, we have your back.)

But Wait, Is Delta 8 Legal?

While the entire answer is complicated, it’s mostly yes . On a federal level, Delta 8 is a legal grade of hemp, and it has been since the Hemp Farming Act was passed in 2018, which made it so that it was legal to grow hemp that contained 0.3% or less of Delta 9 THC. This opened the doors for scientists, chemists, and engineers to create new strains of THC and extract the small quantities of Delta 8 from the plant to highlight and enhance its role within the high.

Since there are still many legal grey areas in America in regards to cannabis and legality, Delta 8 THC is not legal in all 50 states, even though it’s legal on a federal level. Delta 8 THC is legal in every state in the US except Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah.

Are There Any Benefits To Using Delta 8?

Yes, there are many ! Delta 8 can provide a lot of the positive effects of getting high, like:

Relaxation

Elevated mood

Pain relief

Increased focus

While avoiding the most common negative side effects, such as:

Brain fog

Lethargy

Anxiety

Paranoia

Okay, I’m sold. Where Can I Buy Delta 8?

Delta Munchies makes incredibly delicious Delta 8 infused gummies. They currently offer four different flavors : Watermelon, Peach Ring, Sour Bites, and Sour Gummy Bears.

They also offer a variety of different strengths. Their light-strength bags are 100mg total with 10mg per gummy, medium-strength bags are 200mg total with 20mg per gummy, and their heavy-strength bags are 300mg total with 30mg per gummy.

Is there anything better than enjoying the candy you loved as a kid with an added adult kick? Nope, we didn’t think so either. Happy munching!

**This was made in partnership with Delta Munchies