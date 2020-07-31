Deliciously Potent: Here Are the Top 10 Most Incredible Edibles Currently on the Market

2020 has been an ass-kicker. It’s thrust change upon every business, person, and the environment. It’s even caused weed lovers to reconsider how they consume cannabis. Smoking flower has always been the dominant method of ingestion. But, since coronavirus infects the lungs and attacks the respiratory system, people have shifted from inhalable products, like vapes, eighths, and pre-rolls, to ingestibles, such as edibles, weed drinks, and tinctures.

In fact, according to a report published by weed data firm Headset, the pandemic has completely altered cannabis consumers’ buying habits. As soon as lockdown measures went into effect, edibles sales surged, while pre-roll joints and concentrates saw a sharp decline.

In California, the market share for edibles increased by 3.3 percent as soon as quantine was mandated. Washington State saw a similar increase of 2.4 percent, and Colorado saw a more modest increase of 1.3 percent. Edibles currently account for over 17.7 percent of the total market for legal weed products in Colorado; more than 14.9 percent of California's market; and even more than 11.6 percent of Washington's market.

At least for us, edibles have been our saving grace this year. They’ve helped curb boredom, kick restlessness, and manage anxiety and depression. That's why we created a list of the best edibles on the market — because we want you to have access to ingestible, life-altering medicine as well. This year isn’t going to get any easier (hello, election season!), so we might as well treat ourselves to delicious treats that will ensure our mental and emotional health are kept in tip-top shape.

Enjoy!

ALT:

ALT (Advanced Liquid Technology) fuses nature with science to create the first premium liquid-soluble cannabis product to hit the market. Using their unique pharmaceutical-grade nanoemulsion technology, ALT has created a pioneering pure-THC liquid that is discreet, convenient, fast-acting, and flavor neutral, so it can be added to any beverage of your choice. ALT’s low dose THC formula, coupled with their precision dose technology, ensures a safe and consistent cannabis experience for the consumer every time.

Intended as a self-improvement supplement to elevate the senses and uplift the mind and body, ALT can be used recreationally or microdosed for a more functional, euphoric high. Through their proprietary process, ALT has created a uniquely versatile, sugar-free cannabis product designed to offer all the benefits of cannabis without the common drawbacks of other delivery methods, such as the delayed onset that occurs with edibles and the health risks of smokable cannabis, like joints and vapes. Unlike other pre-mixed drinkables on the market, ALT makes each experience truly unique and tailored to the individual’s taste preferences by allowing the consumer to choose which drink they’d like to enhance.

An evolution of cannabis, ALT’s liquid delivery method allows for faster onset and offset through the salivary glands instead of the digestive tract. The initial onset time is between 5-15 minutes on average, enabling the user to truly manage their own experience and harness their perfect high.

Consumers can expect a clean, lifted, euphoric body high great for long walks and outdoor adventures; or for tuning in, reflecting, and winding down at the end of the day without the couch-locked haze of higher dose THC products. ALT vials are durable, clear and resealable and have been designed to fit comfortably into your pocket or purse; to live in your refrigerator or on your bar cart, ready to enhance your beverage of choice and inspire new experiences.

For more info visit: altlife.com

Punch Edibles and Extracts:

Punch Edibles & Extracts , established in 2013, is a prestigious cannabis company focusing on sensibly sized, high dose edibles. Punch is available throughout licensed dispensaries across Southern and Northern California, and also available on Eaze. They are a California-based manufacturer currently offering six different product lines. Customers now have about 30 different options, including but limited to sugar-free chocolate, gluten-free, and vegan fruit snacks. The Punch bar also made its first on-screen cameo in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, available now on Amazon Prime.

For more info visit: @punchedibles_us and punchedibles.com

Plus Products:

PLUS gummies, California’s #1 bestselling edible, are designed to enhance your everyday. Founded in 2015 in the Bay Area, PLUS edibles are crafted by a Michelin-star chef in our food-grade facility where we test our products 8-times internally for safety and consistency, so you can be confident you’re getting the same dose every time.

Find your just right with our carefully dosed gummies, offered in an array of THC : CBD ratios, all with 5mg of THC or less. Whether you’re looking for balance, a little uplift or simply wanting to unwind, we have a gummy to support your every mood. Available in 6 mouth-watering flavors, PLUS gummies make it easy to create your perfect dose every time, whether it’s 1 gummy or 3.

PLUS gummies are highly concentrated with pure THC distillate so you can enjoy a cleaner high. And by leaning into our body’s natural metabolism of THC, gummies provide a longer-lasting effect than other forms of cannabis consumption.

We’ve recently expanded the PLUS lineup! New PLUS CBDRelief gummies are the first edibles designed to give you long-lasting relief from everyday stress, aches, and pains. The CBDRelief line comes in three proprietary CBD-rich blends of cannabinoids and powerful functional ingredients to offer anti-inflammatory and calming effects. Available in a 9:1 Tropical Mango, 18:1 Tart Cherry, and 1:1 Pomegranate, each gummy is made with all-natural flavors and contains high CBD and low THC for maximum relief but low psychoactivity. No matter which ratio you pick, you’ll be getting all the benefits of the healing properties of a high dosage of CBD and the enhanced efficacy encouraged by the entourage effect.

For more info visit: plusproductTHC.com





Woke Orange Gummies by JKJ Processing:

JKJ Processing’s Woke Orange gummies. This Jack Herer strain is, a Sativa. It is infused with an organic energy booster. Paired together, the Jack Herer terpenes and the organic energy booster are the perfect blend to invigorate and uplift your mind and body. In addition, the Woke Orange gummies will jumpstart your physical activity and/or creative projects.

For more info visit: jkjprocessing.com

Deli Nickels by Caliva:

This June Caliva launched its first-ever edible product, DELI Nickels Gummy Rounds. The new line of THC infused gummies falls under its sub-brand DELI, known for providing Delicious, Delightful, and Deliberately Affordable cannabis options. DELI Nickels come in 4 delicious flavors and are packed with a fruity punch that will leave you wanting more. Worth more than their weight in gold, these sugar-dusted gummies blend a burst of flavor with a sweetness that's just right. Each Nickel includes 5mg of THC, so they'll have you feeling like a dime piece in no time.

For more info visit: Caliva.com

Just CBD Edibles:

Since 2017, JustCBD has been leading the industry with its colorful CBD edibles. While protein bars are always a favorite among buyers, fun CBD Gummies are the company’s most popular items. People simply love their delicious CBD bears, rings, worms, and vegan-friendly Rainbow Ribbons. There are even sugar-free CBD gummies available for those counting calories.

So, why do folks appreciate Just CBD Gummies so much? For starters, their fruity tastes are scrumptious. The edibles are also easy to consume, as there is no CBD oil to measure, drop under your tongue, inhale from a vape pen or rub into your skin. You merely toss a CBD treat into your mouth and enjoy. In no time, stress fades away, putting both the mind and the body at ease. Stash them in your pocket or purse and enjoy a CBD snack whenever you feel stress coming on. The best CBD Gummies on the market are a convenient and cost-effective answer for daily pressure.

It is important to note that all of JustCBD’s merchandise is completely organic. Offered in a variety of flavors like Gummy Cherries, Sour Worms, and Blueberry Raspberry Rings, the gummies are made from hemp, rather than THC-rich cannabis. That means you never have to worry about getting “stoned.” Meanwhile, every CBD product for sale by the reputable supplier is non-GMO, and made with 99 percent pure CBD isolate. The edibles are also made in the United States, as well as laboratory tested by a third party.

Keep in mind, even the top CBD Gummies may only work on 60 to 70 percent of people. But for most folks that do experience the marvelous benefits of Just CBD edibles, chilling out is a breeze.

For more info visit: justcbdstore.com

Kanha Gummies by Sunderstorm:

Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. The newly released 1:1:1 CBD-THC-CBN Blue Raspberry Tranquility gummies are formulated to give consumers a restful night's sleep, with more sleep-inducing CBN than any other edible, 1mg of melatonin per gummy, and a blend of terpenes and essential oils that provide a relaxing and soothing effect.

For more info visit: sunderstorm.com

Heavy Hitters Edibles:

Our ultra-potent premium concentrates evoke the purest, best tasting, hardest-hitting gummy on the market. 5 pieces come in a package. Each piece has 20mg of THC, portioned into two 10mg sections with 100mg of THC per package. You can enjoy them at whatever speed suits your style.

Strain Type: Hybrid

Effect: A potent body-high that’s also euphoric and uplifting, our Gummy will keep you relaxed and focused with a smile.

Perfect For: Music Festivals, Game Night, Travelling

All-Natural Ingredients: Organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free.

For more info visit: heavyhitters.co

Wyld

Wyld produces the best tasting edibles and beverages on the market, using real fruit and all-natural flavoring. Consistent quality and stunning packaging make Wyld an ideal choice to take on life's adventures.

For more info visit: wyldcbd.com

Dixie:

Pucker up for a refreshing burst of sweet and tart with our new assorted flavor pack. Grape, lemon, and cherry tarts are now bundled up in one perfectly portable package perfect for those looking for convenient dosing on-the-go. These tasty tarts won’t get squishy or melt like other edibles in the summer heat (or in the depths of your pocket). Our fruit tarts are handmade and fully infused for your ultimate pleasure.

For more info visit: dixieelixirs.com

