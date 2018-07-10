Day of the Dab: The Origin of 7/10

Photo via Paper Blog

We know you're all familiar with 4/20, but have you heard of 7/10? While April 20th continues to be the world’s biggest celebration of cannabis, during which pot lovers come out in droves to share a high and express their support for the plant, in recent years July 10 has become the weed world’s No. 2 holiday — an occasion to revel in the powerful sensations of cannabis concentrates and extracts.

This more niche holiday, also known as “The Day of Dabs,” finds revelers hooking up their rigs, firing up their torches, and consuming wax, shatter, crumble, budder, and hash to their heart’s delight.

Check out the primer from MERRY JANE News above to learn about the origin of the celebration, the rumored meanings of 710, and the best ways to partake in one of the newest herb-filled delights to hit the scene. Dab on!