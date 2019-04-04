Dabs vs. Dirt Weed Compete for Frisbee F.D.'s Love in This Week's Comic

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's comic, the Spirit of Dirt Weed and the Dapper Dab Dude compete with one another for Frisbee's affection. Dab Dude is slick as hell, and the swaggy anthropomorphic extract has caught the eyes and lungs of our firedog hero.

"I've been you friend for years!" laments the shake-friendly Spirit. "This is a betrayal!"

Will Frisbee bid adieu to his old pal, Dirt Weed? Will there be more fires in Lemonwedge now that the doggo has embraced #torchlife.

It's probably 7:10 (OIL TIME BABY!) somewhere, so you better dig into this comic while the e-nail is still hot! Let's concentrate on concentrates, fam.

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth and screenwriter Kate Levitt. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.









Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram