Dabs vs. Dirt Weed Compete for Frisbee F.D.'s Love in This Week's Comic
In this installment of our canna-comic, The Spirit of Dirt Weed faces off with the Dapper Dab Dude to win the top spot in Frisbee's herb-coated heart.
Published on April 4, 2019

In our comic strip Frisbee F.D., we follow the escapades of a weed-loving firedog who works in a town that hasn't seen smoke rise from anything but a blunt in over 300 years. Regardless, our protagonist has dedicated his life to getting high and protecting his community — in that order!

In this week's comic, the Spirit of Dirt Weed and the Dapper Dab Dude compete with one another for Frisbee's affection. Dab Dude is slick as hell, and the swaggy anthropomorphic extract has caught the eyes and lungs of our firedog hero. 

"I've been you friend for years!" laments the shake-friendly Spirit. "This is a betrayal!"

Will Frisbee bid adieu to his old pal, Dirt Weed? Will there be more fires in Lemonwedge now that the doggo has embraced #torchlife. 

It's probably 7:10 (OIL TIME BABY!) somewhere, so you better dig into this comic while the e-nail is still hot! Let's concentrate on concentrates, fam. 

Peep the full comic below, which was created by the inimitable illustrator Brian Blomerth and screenwriter Kate Levitt. And for more Frisbee F.D., visit the previous installment here.

1554404709526_DABS1.jpg


1554404731679_DABS2.jpg


1554404803142_DABS3.jpg

Follow Brian Blomerth on Instagram

Brian Blomerth and Kate Levitt
Brian Blomerth is a talented illustrator whose comics often involve dog-people losing their shit in surreal neo-cities populated by other psychopathic dog-people. Kate Levitt is an otherworldly musician who co-writes comics with Brian. Both live in Brooklyn and are mad geniuses.
