Crystal Bauer Feldman Talks Weed Media and Prison Profiteering on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE’s Mira Gonzalez sat down with Crystal Bauer Feldman, the owner and founder of Arcane Revelry , a cannabis-centric TV, film, radio, and event production company. The two discussed Crystal’s move from Portland to Los Angeles, how to avoid regulatory blockades by keeping events exclusive, and why sexuality subconsciously drives all of us.

Over a blunt stuffed with the finest bud from our good friends the Green Angels ( @greenangels.buz ), Crystal also talked about her biological father getting arrested for marijuana possession in Texas and being sentenced to 30 years in prison, as well as how most people working in the cannabis industry are more informed and more aware of pervasive problems in society at large. The entrepreneur even added the chilling reminder that “roses are red, Doritos are savory, the U.S. prison system has legalized slavery.”



There’s plenty to keep an eye out for regarding Crystal and Arcane Revelry. To start, be sure to watch One Strange Happy (in conjunction with 2nd Team Entertainment ) on Amazon Prime, and attend the New England Cannabis Conference Afterparty with former Patriots player Eric Martin if you happen to be in Boston on 3/23. Finally, check out Arcane Revelry’s fully-immersive monthly event “High Tech,” which combines hip-hop, VR & LED technology, interactive live art, cryptocurrency, and cannabis

Until then, don’t be shy: kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age" — the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.