Cruisin’ Down Canna River for Ultra-Potent, Very Affordable Hemp Goodies

As the world slowly wakes up to legal cannabis, Americans are already enjoying everything hemp— a federally legal form of cannabis — has to offer. However, high-quality, potent hemp products such as CBD tinctures and delta-8-THC vapes can put a dent in most people’s wallets.

That’s where Canna River comes in.

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, Canna River is the only hemp company offering mega-potent CBD through its Ultra line. Ultra Tinctures are tailored for effect — whether you’re seeking Sleep, Wellness, or just plain ol’ CBD.

Canna River’s Ultra Tinctures each contain a whopping 20,000mg of CBD. To put that in perspective, most tinctures available today only contain about 1,000mg CBD at most. In other words, Ultra Tinctures pack a whole 20 grams of CBD in each bottle, whereas the other brands will only give you a mere gram or two.

For those looking after their overall well-being, the Ultra Wellness tinctures packing 20,000mg CBD, Ultra Wellness also contains 5,000mg of CBG or cannabigerol, known as the Mother of All Cannabinoids. Ultra Tinctures are carefully blended to pamper your palate, too. Ultra Wellness comes in a Sweet Mint flavor , reminiscent of mint-infused chocolate cookies. There’s also the lip-smackingly tasty Mango Peach and tantalizing Lemon Raspberry options, too.

For those looking for a good night’s sleep, check out the lip-smackingly tasty Mango Peach Ultra Sleep tincture. Alongside the same CBD potency, Ultra Sleep contains 5,000mg of CBN or cannabinol. Ultra Sleep comes in Mango Peach, Sweet Mint, and Lemon Raspberry flavors, as well.

</p>

For a no-frills experience, Canna River’s Ultra Classic line contains just pure CBD, but offers the same kaleidoscope of citrusy, tropical, and minty flavors.

And here’s the best part: Each Ultra Tincture, after applying one of Canna River’s 30% promotional discounts, only costs $70.

While CBD is excellent for taking the edge off a long day (or year), Canna River’s Highlighter line of disposable vapes makes the perfect pairings for its Ultra Tinctures.

Flyin' High with Highlighters

The Blue Dream Highlighter offers a hybrid 2.5mg blend of delta-8 and delta-10-THC, two federally legal psychoactive cannabinoids derived from hemp. They’ve also got a Watermelon Zkittles flavored D8/D10 Highlighter, as well.

For an even mellower experience, try the sativa-leaning Lemon Jack Highlighter , which contains 2.5mg of HHC, or hexahydrocannabinol, another legal cannabinoid made from hemp. There’s also a Wedding Cake HHC Highlighter for those with an insatiable sweet tooth.

Sharin' the Love

Canna River thanks its customers, from all walks of life, every day of week, too. Members of the military, emergency responders, medical professionals, educators, seniors, commercial drivers, non-profit owners and employees, union members, and differently-abled, lower income, and unemployed customers all qualify for the company’s generous 30% discount on all its products .

As the saying goes, time flows like a (canna) river, and history always repeats. Repeat customers can sign up for Canna River’s Loyalty Rewards program , where members can trade in points for big discounts. And collecting points is easier than hitting a vape. Simply signing up will accrue 50 points, and leaving a review nets another 50 points. Additionally, every dollar spent equals another point, so you can see how quickly the savings start to stack.

</p>

Going with the flow. Check out Canna River, be well, and do it without ever breaking the bank.

To learn more about Canna River and its deliciously dank hemp products, visit the company website .

This article was made in partnership with Canna River.