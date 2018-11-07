Come Work for MERRY JANE! Full-Time Social Media Editor Position Open

Come Work for MERRY JANE!

MERRY JANE is looking for a full-time social media editor to work out of our office in Los Angeles. The position includes salary and benefits.



Applicants must be able to commute to Playa Del Rey, be cool with weed, pro-ACAB (no narcs!), and have a comprehensive understanding of the current cannabis landscape — both culturally and politically.

Must have strong writing skills and a proven ability to engage audiences in the social space. This job entails working for a publication with a particular brand identity, so we need someone who can find ways to be creative within nuanced guidelines.

If you’re interested in drug reform advocacy, righting the wrongs of prohibition, championing the rights of all laborers, and promoting progressive figures within the nascent and ever-evolving cannabis industry — MERRY JANE might just be the home for you.

Applicants don’t have to be Twitter famous, but they should know who is. Tier-three meme knowledge encouraged — normies need not apply. Do you have an opinion about whole-plant extracts and the “entourage effect”? Are you a fan of Gregg Araki’s “Smiley Face”? Then you’re likely a good fit.

Send us your resume, social handles, and the three people you would most like to smoke with, living or dead (but don’t choose Snoop, that’s a given!).

If things are looking up-to-snuff, we’ll send you a few follow up questions, and ask you to come into our office for an interview.

POC, disabled, and LGBTQ+ candidates encouraged to apply!

</p>