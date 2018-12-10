CULTURE
Check Out MERRY JANE’s New Apparel Line and Get Yourself a Weed Hoodie!
AD
We’ve got a lit line of new clothes and merch for sale, created in collaboration with our friends at EVERYBODY.WORLD and artist Heather Benjamin. Get yourself this ganja gear before it goes!
Published on December 10, 2018

‘Tis the holidaze, friends and fam. To celebrate the end of this grand trip around the sun, MERRY JANE is releasing a lit line of new apparel — and it’s available just in time for last-minute gifts you might want to give to your nearest and dearest ganja-lovers. 

Designed in collaboration with EVERYBODY.WORLD, with artwork by the inimitable illustrator Heather Benjamin, the unisex collection features a long sleeve Trash Tee (made from 100% recycled cotton — the first of its kind!), a rippin’ pocket tee, and an oversized hoodie made from a super-squishy fleece that's also 100% cotton. On top of the threads, we’ve also got a stash pouch and tokin’ tote — perfect for on-the-go blazing.

The canna-clothes and merch are now for sale, and it’s a limited-edition run — so don’t hold your breath on this one! Big shout-out to Heather and the EVERYBODY.WORLD team, and a big thank you to all our readers and collaborators across the MJ universe.

Order the clothes over on EVERYBODY.WORLD's site now

1544220928902_Merry-Jane-Editorial.jpg

1544220951620_Merry-Jane-Hoodie-001.jpg

Above, the MJ x Heather Benjamin Hoodie — order here

1544221091069_Merry-Jane-Long-Sleeve-Tee-002.jpg

Above, the MJ x Heather Benjamin Long Sleeve — order here

1544221143572_Merry-Jane-Pocket-Tee.jpg

Above, the MJ x Heather Benjamin Pocket Tee — order here

1544221225340_Merry-Jane-Stash-Pouch-001.jpg

Above, the MJ x Heather Benjamin Stash Pouch — order here

1544221385435_Merry-Jane-Classic-Tote-001.jpg

Above, the MJ x Heather Benjamin Tote — order here

For more on Heather Benjamin, visit her website here

FASHION
NEWS
HOLIDAY
CULTURE
MORE...
MERRY JANE Staff
FOLLOW
MERRY JANE is based in Los Angeles, California and is dedicated to elevating the discussion around cannabis culture.
Share this article with your friends!
AD
By using our site you agree to our use of cookies to deliver a better experience.
Accept
Decline
MORE FROM MERRY JANE