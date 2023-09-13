CBD and Sex: The Ultimate Beginner's Guide to Enhancing Intimacy

Image via

As you dip your toes into the cannabis pool, one combination you might hear whispered (or shouted) from the rooftops is the relationship between CBD and sex.

Intrigued? You should be. Let's unpack what CBD is, how it could level up your sex life, and the basics of how to use it effectively.

What is CBD?

First things first: What is CBD? CBD, short for cannabidiol, is a compound extracted from the cannabis plant. Unlike THC, the compound in cannabis that gets you high, CBD is non-intoxicating. This makes it a great option for those who want to experience the plant's potential benefits — like stress relief and pain reduction — without getting stoned into oblivion.

How Can CBD Help with Sex?

Let's get to the juicy part: How can CBD potentially improve your sex life?

Reducing Anxiety: Sex is better when you're relaxed. If performance anxiety hampers your sexual experience, CBD may help. It's known for its calming effects, helping you to focus and keep nerves at bay.

Increasing Sensation: Some users report enhanced sensation and arousal when using CBD. While studies are still limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that it may make you more attuned to touch and other sensory experiences.

Some users report enhanced sensation and arousal when using CBD. While studies are still limited, anecdotal evidence suggests that it may make you more attuned to touch and other sensory experiences. Pain and Discomfort Relief: Pain during sex can be a mood killer. CBD's anti-inflammatory properties may offer a solution by easing muscle tension and reducing discomfort, making the experience more enjoyable for all involved.

How to Use CBD for Sex

Intrigued enough to try CBD for sex? Here's how to go about it:

Choose Your Format: CBD comes in various forms—oils, tinctures, edibles, and topicals like lubes. For sexual enhancement, consider using a CBD-infused lube or oil.

Start Low, Go Slow: Begin with a low dose to see how your body reacts. You can always increase the dosage later.

Talk to Your Partner: Transparency is key. If you're going to introduce CBD into your sexual routine, make sure to have an open discussion with your partner.

Transparency is key. If you're going to introduce CBD into your sexual routine, make sure to have an open discussion with your partner. Consult a Doctor: If you're pregnant, nursing, or taking other medications, consult a healthcare provider to ensure that CBD is a safe option for you.

The exciting world of CBD and sex is still relatively uncharted, but early indicators suggest a symbiotic relationship worth exploring. Always remember to do your due diligence and consult professionals as needed before you start using CBD for everything!