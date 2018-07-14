Capture Your Kush Lifestyle in MERRY JANE’s Broccoli Bash Challenge With SESH

For cannabis enthusiasts, kush photography is a glorious way to commemorate everyone’s favorite plant. Documenting one’s unique weed-integrated lifestyle is a celebration of individuality, and of course, fire bud!

We take weed photos to:

Roast our friends as they get too high!

Share the best spots to get faded!

Showcase the most fire nugs!

Keep a record of marijuana adventures!

Collaborate with other users and toke up!

When you're high, it's sometimes hard to come up with lit content to post. We’ve all wanted to take that one sick video, or that one perfect pic that screams “420!”. If you’re having trouble finding reason to capture all those dank moments, however, MERRY JANE’s social app SESH has the answer! Starting this Monday, the Broccoli Bash Challenge kicks off on SESH as a way for everyone to create awesome content and win some truly dope prizes! Check all the important deets below...

----------------------------------------------------------------------

SESH Presents: The Broccoli Bash Challenge

Every Monday at 11AM PST, a challenge and a prize will appear on MERRY JANE’s account on SESH.

Enter the competition by posting pictures and clips of yourself completing the challenge, and add the caption #broccolibash to your posts.

The contest closes at 4:20PM PST every Friday each week , so make sure you get your posts in before the deadline!

Winners will be announced at 11AM PST every Saturday, and will appear on MERRY JANE’s social media channels.

Contest starts Monday, July 16, 2018.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Download SESH now through the Apple App Store or Google Play, and get a headstart on the action!

</p>

SESH: The ultimate app for any marijuana lifestylist, SESH connects you to a social network of cannabis enthusiasts, smokers, and influencers. Light one up and share your marijuana lifestyle with others, link up with the SESH community through the Collaborate feature, and keep up to date with marijuana aficionados from around the world.