Cannabis for Focus: These Are the Best Weed Strains to Improve Concentration

It's time to sit down and get some work done, but the constant distractions of social media, spiraling worries, and post-lunch energy drain have got your thoughts scattered all over the place. We've all been there. Many people turn to caffeine or energy drinks to help them power through creative blocks, but weed lovers know that taking a hit of pot can be the thing that brings everything back into focus.

The trick is finding the specific strain of cannabis that works best for you. That inherently means you’ll have to go through some trial and error to find your personal favorite, but many people gravitate towards sativa or hybrid strains because they generate a “head high” that can boost alertness, creativity, and energy. THC-dominant strains can be focus-enhancing for some, but others find that THC can be too distracting and instead choose high-CBD strains to help clear their minds.

But, regardless of whether you choose sativa, hybrid, or indica, paying attention to the terpene profiles of the strains you like can help you further identify what compounds your mind reacts well with. That way, you can make educated decisions about the cannabis you consume and hone in on knowing exactly what strains are the best for focus. For instance, if you find that your citrusy-tasting weed (say Lemon Jack or Lemon Thai) makes you feel crystal clear, you know to look for strains high in the terpenes limonene or myrcene.

Centuries of selective breeding have produced hundreds of unique strains of weed, which makes it difficult to choose just one specific type. The recommendations below are a starting point for anyone looking to use cannabis to help enhance clarity, but there are dozens of other great choices out there.

</p>

(Maine Wellness)

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel has a well-deserved reputation as a highly potent, THC-rich sativa, but it is also a popular choice for anyone that needs help focusing. We’ve even heard some people call it the “Adderall of weed.”

This strain, which gets its name from its sour flavor and faintly gasoline-like aroma, can provide a rush of energetic euphoria that can help rekindle motivation and spark creativity. Sour Diesel strains often contain THC levels of 25 percent or higher, though, so be careful not to overindulge if you want to stay on task.

(OG Kush)

OG Kush

If you need a burst of mental energy to help you power through your day, OG Kush might be just the ticket. It's a balanced hybrid (55/45 sativa to indica), and can bring on a fast-acting mental high that’s perfect for beating that midday drag. As a bonus, some OG Kush lovers also report that this strain can help them deal with migraines and other headaches.

(Lemon Thai)

Lemon Thai

Strains with Thai genetics are renowned for sparking clear-minded highs that can bring creative ideas into focus. This strain gets its name from its Thai heritage, known as a Thai landrace strain, as well as its lemony flavor, which is due to high levels of myrcene, a particularly citrusy terpene. Lemon Thai’s introspective and energetic high can make it an ideal replacement for coffee or other stimulants.

(Green Crack)

Green Crack

According to weed lore, Snoop Dogg named this particularly potent sativa strain after sampling its effects. Green Crack can sharpen the senses while inducing a euphoric and creative mental high, adding a dose of fresh inspiration and insight to everyday work. This strain is particularly high in THC content, so anyone prone to anxiety might want to stick to weed that has more CBD in it — and avoid strains with the word "crack" in the name.

</p>

(Canna-Tsu)

Canna-Tsu

THC-rich cannabis strains can definitely spark some creativity, but some people prefer to use CBD-dominant strains to help them focus. Canna-Tsu, a hybrid blend of Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami, pairs high-levels of CBD with a relatively low amount of THC. Strong concentrations of CBD can counteract the psychoactive effects of THC, creating a clear and focused, but relaxed state of mind instead of a buzzy, wild head high.

(Harlequin)

Harlequin

While some weed lovers may gravitate to strains that have higher levels of THC or CBD, others prefer a perfect balance of these two cannabinoids, which is known as a 1:1. Looking at cannabinoid ratios can help you determine what cannabinoids you like the most. Harlequin, for example, is a prime example of a strain low in THC and high in CBD, with a ratio of 5:2, although individual plants can vary. This sativa strain can combine the calming effects of CBD with the euphoric, stimulating brain boost of THC, which might just make it the best strain for focusing your thoughts.