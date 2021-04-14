Caliva Makes Getting Your Favorite Cannabis Products Delivered to Your Doorstep as Easy as 1, 2, 3

When you order something online, do you find yourself clicking the tracking number at least once an hour? Are you clocking the delivery persons every move as their digital car moves along the map? Don’t you wish there was a reliable delivery service that not only made ordering your products super easy, but also reassured you that your package would be delivered on time without any unnecessary delays?

Well, if you live in the San Francisco Bay Area, parts of Central CA, and the Los Angeles area, then we’ve got some good news for you: Caliva’s seamless delivery service removes the hassle and uncertainty from online ordering. If you’re curious about how Caliva has perfected the art of fast online delivery, then keep reading because getting your favorite cannabis products delivered to your doorstep has never been easier.

Step 1: Get Clear About What Kind Of Experience You Desire

No matter what your preference is, Caliva has a wide variety of flower, vapes, edibles, and wellness products that you can choose from. Even if you aren’t a cannabis connoisseur, Caliva has a team of specialists you can schedule a one-on-one consultation with to help ensure your needs are met. That way you can have a professional help you choose the best products for your ideal experience.

Once you know what kind of experience you’re looking for, you can trust that Caliva’s online ordering platform is designed to make shopping feel like a breeze.

Step 2: Head Over to Caliva’s Website

</p>

Getting started is actually really simple. First head over to Caliva’s website and browse through their wide product selection. That’s where you’ll find detailed descriptions and full reviews for each item, which is great because it allows you to make informed decisions about your herbal purchases. Even more, each product description includes approximate THC and CBD percentages, ingredients, nutritional value, and indica, sativa, and hybrid identifiers. Every product on their site is grown or made in California, and they only source the highest-quality ingredients from the most reliable vendors. You can also expect to see top-notch brands like Deli , Monogram , Papa & Berkeley, and Kiva . And don’t forget Caliva’s own line of products which includes an eighth of their Alien OG Flower and their newly released Fun Uncle Cruisers — full gram vapes available in 5 tasty strains like fan-favorite Berry Gelato .

After you’ve chosen your products…

Step 3: It’s Time To Checkout and Receive Your Goodies

Obviously, you have to go through the humdrum of online verification, but Caliva’s platform is designed to make this a quick and easy process. Once you’re done verifying your address and ID, you can schedule a date and time for your products to be delivered. Caliva has two delivery options: express and on demand. If you choose express delivery, you can expect to receive your order within an hour. Express delivery is only available in certain parts of California. But if you decide to go with on-demand delivery, you can expect to receive your package in two hour increments. You can schedule your delivery up to seven days in advance, which is great for those days when you want to surprise yourself with a Sativa House Doobie and a bag of Deli Sour Apple Nickels .

</p>

And obviously, Caliva has made handling any hiccups along the way incredibly simple. Just contact their Customer Support team and they will sort out any issues with your order or if you need to cancel.

Caliva also gives you the option to pay for your purchase with cash upon delivery or you can sign up for a Hypur account and pay at checkout with a card.

Once your order is confirmed, you can breathe easy because the hard part is officially over. All you have to do is sit back, relax, and wait to receive a text message confirming your order. In the text you will see the status of your order, driver information, and a delivery ETA. When it’s time to meet your drive outside, make sure you put on your mask before you head to the door. All of Caliva’s deliveries are contactless, so please practice the proper COVID-19 social distancing protocols. When your driver arrives, they will verify your age, ID, and hand you your goodies!

So no more obsessively tracking your package, stalking your delivery driver’s every move, or wondering why your deliveries are always botched! Caliva’s made ordering your favorite cannabis products as easy as 1,2,3. They’ve designed a platform and delivery system that caters to the ease that their customers desire. When you finally lay back and take that first puff of your Fun Uncle SFV OG Vape , you’re gonna be thanking the delivery gods because Caliva has taken the hassle out of online ordering and delivery.

</p>

Caliva, retail license C9-0000135-LIC

**This was made in partnership with Caliva