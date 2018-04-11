Bishop Nehru Talks Jersey Cops, Salad Phobias, and Why NYC Will Always Be Lit

On our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live), we caught up with New York rapper and music video director Bishop Nehru. This week, we started smoking as soon as we got rolling, sparking up a king-size joint of THC Design’s scintillating sativa XJ-13, before diving into Bishop’s Instagram. Prompted by photos of birthday parties and high school hangouts, we ended up down a completely different rabbit hole, discussing Bishop’s outlandish diet that includes veggie chicken sandwiches (with ketchup, no mayo), specific Chick-Fil-A orders (don’t forget the fruit punch), and an lifelong aversion to salads and pickles.

After checking out Bishop’s social media stories including a trip to Dubai, hand tattoo designs, and George Clinton hangs, we got set to roll the news. Sponsored by Jack’s CBD-infused personal lubricant, Bishop learned about our British homie’s kush-fueled 19,000-mile bike ride, legal weed’s effect on binge drinking, and which album required the most in-studio cannabis consumption. And of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Bishop got skeptical about his Virgo vibes. For more Bishop Nehru, pick up his latest album, Elevators: Act I & II, and check out the young MC on tour, coming soon to a city near you.

