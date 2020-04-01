Baked to Perfection: Keep Chill in Quarantine with Herb Somm's Pot-Infused Treats

Image Courtesy of Jamie Evans

Society is at a standstill until further notice. While we all struggle to find balance in this weird limbo state, we can learn a lesson or two from the cannabis plant: Having patience, staying mellow, and spreading good vibes will always persevere. Using cannabis can help us tap into that headspace and ease us through these anxious times amidst a global pandemic.

The plant can also help you enhance self-care practices, and Jamie Evans — aka The Herb Somm — can show us how to do that with the palate of a discerning wine pro. Evans just published The Ultimate Guide to CBD: Explore the World of Cannabidiol. It’s an ideal book to dive into as we suddenly find ourselves with more time to read, wine, dine, and dose — at home. So, why not make the best of it and fill our heads with meaningful information that will sharpen a new set of skills and help you take care of yourself?

Evans released her new book just as we were all going into quarantine. But, there’s something extremely fitting about the text coming out now, considering we’re all in dire need of self-care and delightful treats. From creating CBD olive oil to medicated cocktails and desserts, Exploring the World of Cannabidiol is a stellar tool for exploring your personal pot preferences and learning how to blend cannabis into your life. Yes, even if you’re one of those people who doesn’t want to get high. (That said, if you’re reading MERRY JANE, you’re probably not that person.)

“There has never been a more perfect time to explore the benefits of CBD,” Evans told MERRY JANE in an interview. “Whether you’re trying to find new ways to relax or take the edge off, there are many ways you can integrate cannabidiol into your daily routines and rituals to improve your self-care.”

That’s why we asked Evans to choose her favorite self-care recipes to help us during these surreal times. She also gave us some fun pairing advice — she is the Herb Somm, after all.

Strawberry Peach Crisp (Courtesy of Jamie Evans)

Dessert Is All You Need

Baking is therapeutic. Sadly, so many of us are disconnected from the art of crafting meals and desserts. With all the time we're spending at home, we have no choice but to roll up our sleeves and get into the kitchen. Evans recommends baking a medicated Strawberry Peach Crisp because it's easy to assemble, will satisfy your sweet tooth, and take the anxiety down a few notches. “Sometimes the only thing that helps me feel better is a delicious dessert," she said. "I love baking crisps at home using fresh, seasonal fruits, too.”

Evans told us this recipe calls for CBD infused butter , which is also in the book. But, you don't necessarily have to infuse the butter with cannabidiol if you get what we're saying. Oh, and along that same logic, you don't even have to use strawberries or peaches, either. “While I love using strawberries and peaches in this crisp, you can easily incorporate other fruits if you desire to," she said. "It’s very customizable!”

Evans explained that the dish was actually taken from her grandmother’s stock of recipes, though adding cannabis is a new-wave remix. “While we weren’t infusing this crisp with cannabis back in those days, I am happy I could put my own twist on this recipe and continue to share it with others," she said. "Try adding a scoop of ice cream on top for an extra-delicious and indulgent treat.”

Strawberry Peach CBD Crisp Recipe

(Yield: 4 servings)

Equipment:



- Four 6-oz porcelain ramekin baking dishes

- Measuring cups

- Measuring spoons

- Mixing bowl

- Small saucepans

Strawberry Peach Filling :



- 1.5 cups fresh strawberries, diced

- 1.5 cups fresh peaches, peeled and diced

- Half cup granulated sugar

- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Granola Crisp Topping :



- 4 tablespoons salted butter

- 2 tablespoons of CBD butter (weed butter works here, too)

- 1 cup of oats

- 1 cup whole grain oat flour

- Half a cup of unpacked brown sugar

- 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

- 3/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Toppings (optional) :



- 4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

- Strawberry and peach slices



Directions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray the ramekins with cooking spray and set aside.

Filling: In a medium bowl, stir together the strawberries, peaches, granulated sugar, and lemon juice. Mix well and spoon into the ramekins. Set aside.

Topping: In a small saucepan, soften the salted butter and CBD butter (or "magic" butter) together. Stir until blended well. Remove from the heat and add the oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix with a fork until crumbly.



Using your hands, pat the granola crisp mixture on top of the fruit mixture and spread evenly. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and crispy and the filling is bubbling. Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a few sliced strawberries and peaches before serving, as desired.

When In Doubt, Quarantine Cocktail It Out

We're experiencing a quarantine-infused spring. It's not exactly enjoyable, as the days are longer and more beautiful while we're stuck inside. Thankfully, Evans teamed up with Rachel Burkons to create a stellar a Rosemary Cucumber CBD Gimlet, which we dub the go-to recipe of the book. It's an elixir of earthly essence that arouses our senses of smell and taste, lifting us into aromatic relaxation — and that's without the cannabis! So, once the plant's added in, you'll be shining from the inside out. You can catch this canna-foodie-duo every Thursday at 12pm PST on Instagram Live @theherbsomm.

Needless to say, this cannabidiol tipple is but a taste of what both these boss babes can bring to the table.

Rosemary Cucumber CBD Gimlet Recipe

(Yield: 1 serving)

Equipment:

- Muddler

- Shaker tin

- Strainer

- Coup glass (if you have one!)

Ingredients:

- 3 rosemary sprigs, divided

- 4 thick slices of English cucumber

- 1 oz fresh lime juice

- Half teaspoon of rosewater

- Half a dropperfull of cannabis tincture (or your preferred dose)

- 3/4 oz of simple syrup

- 2 oz of gin (optional)

- Ice for shaking

- Soda water, for topping

Directions:



De-stem two of the rosemary sprigs. In a shaker tin, muddle the de-stemmed rosemary and three slices of the cucumber until fragrant. Add the lime juice, rosewater, CBD tincture, simple syrup, and gin (if using). Add ice and shake for 10 seconds. Strain and serve in a coupe glass — but any glass will do!

Top with soda water; garnish wth a rosemary sprig and a cucumber slice.

Affordable Pairings

Don't feel like making a cocktail? Don't worry, the Herb Somm's got you. Here are some affordable wine recommendations to pair with your weed, so you can continue to live the high life on a budget.

Stay Up:



Need deep focus energy? The Herb Somm says to try Greywackle Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough New Zealand (it's $19.99), paired with citrus-y strains rich in limonene. This refreshing New Zealand white wine presents notes of guava, citrus, passion fruit, and grapefruit, followed by a distinct grassy characteristic that pairs well with cannabis.

Look for energizing strains that express high levels of the terpene limonene, highlighting citrus-y aromas and flavors such as grapefruit or tangerine (think: Tangie, Lemon Haze, or Maui Citrus) to bring out these characteristics in the wine. Pairing Sauvignon Blanc with strains that also contain α-pinene work well to round out some of the green notes that are found in the wine.

Rosé Your Day Away:

Jean-Luc Colombo's Cape Bleue Rosé (around $12.99) is an ideal wine to mellow out to, particularly when you combine it with floral and citrus-y strains rich in linalool and limonene.

When it comes to combining cannabis and wine, Evans consider rosé one of the most versatile wines to pair with. This wine opens up with lucious notes of fresh berries, strawberry, red cherry, and candied citrus on the nose and palate, followed by soft floral notes and a slight hint of saltiness and earth.

She explained it's a dry rosé made from a blend of syrah and mourvèdre, two classic French varietals. Because both wines are made from bolder grapes, there is some depth to the flavor, which pairs well with bigger, bolder cannabis strains. That means you should look for strains that express limonene, linalool, and perhaps myrcene to match the wine’s earthy characteristics (think: Do-Si-Dos, Tahoe OG, or Zkittlez). Typically, hybrid strains work best here, particularly strains with notes of citrus, red raspberry, blueberry, floral spice, and earth (all of which are similar to syrah and grenache!).

</p>

Terpene and Chill:

If you're looking for delicious wines at humble price points, Evans says wines from Argentina, particularly malbecs, do not disappoint. Presenting aromas and flavors of blueberries, cherries, blackberries, and violets, this red wine is balanced on the palate while delivering soft notes of mushroom and earth — making it an ideal wine to pair with cannabis.

Finding earthy notes in cannabis is also a great reminder that our favorite plant is reflective of the terroir, just like wine. Look for strains that present expressive notes of myrcene (think: Cherry Pie, OG Kush, and Blue Dream) to match the earthiness in the wine, as well as linalool to pair with a malbec's floral profile. Try this pairing at night to relax and unwind. Turn on your favorite Netflix show and enjoy!

Follow Jamie Evans at @TheHerbSomm