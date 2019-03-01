AzChike Talks Inflatable Dicks and the Return of the West Coast on “About That Time”

On the season premiere of our 4:20 talkshow About That Time on Facebook Live , we linked up with South Central rapper AzChike . After discussing his come up and the West Coast being back on the hip-hop map, we kicked things off by admiring Kalea ’s expertly-crafted giant prop blunt (while she simultaneously smoked an actual blunt) and hitting the ridiculous NASA-grade bong made by our friend at JET Water Pipes .

Our “Posted Up” segment took us through a tour of Az’s Instagram , and we were treated to stories about Marley “The flyest dog to ever do it,” Hennessey as a creative inspiration, stacking paper (literally), and the inflatable dick that appears in his “Licked Up” music video .

Before we knew it, it was time to “Roll The News,” the segment in which we chop it up about current events. We tackled stories about the Momo Challenge hysteria , Michael Cohen snitching on Donald Trump , and how lab tests reveal that some cannabis cartridges bought in Los Angeles dispensaries contain traces of banned pesticides .

It wouldn’t be ATT without “Astrology Time,” so we tweaked the filter, broke out the salt lamp, and Az took more rips from the Tesla of bongs before being presented with his horoscope. The Zodiac predicts that he is not interested in serious romantic commitments, is careful about his diet, and is competitive. How spot-on, or far-off, do you think the stars were here?



Keep your ear to the ground for new AzChike tracks, and catch him live on the Welcome to the Party x the Rich and Ratchet Tour with 1Take Jay .

