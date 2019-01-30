Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Says "BBQ Grill" By Mistake

Ariana Grande, pop sensation, famed donut-licker , and demonic ghoul victim , is making the internet rounds today after the “thank u, next” singer posted an image of her latest tattoo.



While the Japanese characters inked on her palm were meant to say “7 Rings,” honoring the name of her latest single, the symbols, in fact, translate to “BBQ Grill.”

After posting a now-deleted snap of the design by LA-based tattoo artist Kane Navasard , fans were quick to point out the typo. Grande responded on Twitter before deleting those messages, as well:

"Indeed, I left out "つの指" which should have gone in between… It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

The megastar then followed this with: "Also.... huge fan of tiny bbq grills."

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

Goes to show what happens when white people get tattoos of Japanese symbols. But hey, a hand tat about grilling is pretty damn baller. Happy healing, Ms. Grande — don't forget to use Aquaphor!