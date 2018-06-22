Amber Rose Teams Up with Kandy Pens, Debuts Luxury Cannabis Vaporizer Line

Amber Rose is turning green into gold. The model, designer, and sex-positive activist is taking her talents to America's legal weed market, teaming up with Arizona-based Kandy Pens on a line of champagne and white gold vaporizers.

From her famously tapered hair style, to her instrumental role in the international "Slut Walk" movement fighting against sexual assault and street harassment, Rose has always pushed societal boundaries in the right direction. It appears her dive into the cannabis accessory business is no different.

Packaged in a discreet champagne-colored carrying case with gold trim and a rose graphic, the Amber Rose Collection features a stylish adjustable-heat 510 thread battery that will fit any commercial vape cartridge, and comes with tanks for both oils and waxes, not to mention a custom gold dabbing tool.

A former cigarette smoker, Rose says that vaporizers are her preferred method of cannabis consumption because it's "a much cleaner alternative" to joints or blunts. As for her pens' design, Rose had no trouble picking out a refined, albeit bubbly, colorway.

"I want it to feel like a celebration when they inhale," she says. "I want the pen to not only represent my fans, but to be inclusive, so that anyone coming across my pen will resonate with it."

In the past few years, Kandy Pen has solidified itself as a mainstay in the pockets of rappers, models, and influencers across the cannabis community. Last year, the South West vape company released collaborative pen kits with DJ Khaled, A$AP Rocky, and Kodak Black.

You can cop Amber's limited edition champagne vape pack for $148 from the Kandy Pens website and smoke shops across the country.

