Algee Smith Talks “The New Edition Story” and Saturday Morning Cereal Recipes

From Michigan to Atlanta and eventually Los Angeles, Algee Smith has taken the long road to success, but that’s only made him stronger. From his early days rapping and singing to his adulthood love for acting, Smith has taken every opportunity and ran with it. Now, with starring roles in The New Edition Story and Detroit, Smith is ready to write his name in Sharpie all over Hollywood.

On the latest episode of GGN, Algee Smith joins Uncle Snoop in the studio to chop it up about New Edition’s everlasting legacy, growing up watching Snoop’s iconic acting roles, and the finer points of pouring a bowl of cereal on Saturday morning.

So grab your popcorn, fire up your favorite strain, and take a seat alongside the Doggfather for a stoney conversation with one of the silver screen’s up-and-coming stars. And for more Algee Smith, check out Detroit and The New Edition Story, both streaming online now, and snag his debut EP Listen.