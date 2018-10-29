Air Credits Talk In-N-Out Fries, Swisher Sweets, and Their Favorite Pot Strains

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with rapper ShowYouSuck (a.k.a. Clinton Sandifer) and producer Steve Reidell (of The Hood Internet fame) — better known as Air Credits! Sponsored by KandyPens and Swami Select, we sparked things off with a Banana Smash Swisher stuffed with Swami Sativa. Since Steve threw his back out shortly before the show, you know we had to hit him with some medicine!

After talking about the evolution of Clinton and Steve’s joint-rolling skills, In-N-Out’s allegedly “inedible” fries vs. Arby’s “bulletproof” curly ones, and licking salt lamps to expose counterfeits, we took a dive into Air Credits’ Instagram to see what they’ve been up to. We were treated to stories of hanging with rapper/friend Sims at WBEZ in Chicago, Richard Pryor Superman 3 references, visiting a ganja grow operation in Denver, and performing with The Hood Internet’s ABX (Aaron Brink, the “Frasier of Air Credits”).

After wrapping up our internet stalker segment, we checked out the latest developments in weed in Roll the News, discussing pot disposal bins in Canadian airports for international travelers who forget to leave their stash behind, Utah state senator Jim Dabakis’ first experience with edibles, and whether or not liquor stores will be allowed to sell cannabis in New York State if it legalizes the sweet leaf.

It wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, so we consulted the stars to get the scoop about Clinton the Taurus (amazingly born on 4/20!) and Steve the Pisces. To make it extra fun, we decided to let them guess which one of them is supposedly never afraid to own up to their controversial opinions, which will go to considerable lengths to retain a youthful look, and who sometimes appears to live in a dream world, among other Zodiac predictions. We then ended it all with a bit of color therapy, just for good measure.

</p>

Air Credits recently released their second studio album, Artería Verité, and and are now touring with Black Moth Super Rainbow, so catch them soon at a venue near you!

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!