Adult Star Janice Griffith Dishes Out Relationship Advice on “Queens of the Stoned Age”

As you probably already know, today is the commercialized holiday of love, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. Some of you may be boo’ed up with lavish dinner plans, while others of you may have a faded night in with your squeeze on the calendar. However, even if you’re not in a romantic relationship at all, it’s never a bad idea to get some advice from open-minded individuals like yourself!

On the latest episode of "Queens of the Stoned Age," MERRY JANE managing editor Mira Gonzalez , joined by her esteemed MERRY JANE colleague Anthony Young , sits down with adult performer and activist Janice Griffith for a special “Love Potline” V-day episode of “Queens of the Stoned Age.”

Over blunts provided by our good friends the Green Angels (@greenangels.buzzz), and after discussing modern dates vs. “traditional” dates (“we’re gonna fuck, but let’s have some fun formalities first”), and gender reveals, the trio trolls the r/relationship_advice Reddit thread to take a stab at providing sex advice for those in need.

To get Mira, Janice, and Anthony’s takes on what to do when your partner is into horse sex when you’re not into it, what to do when you’re not into photos of buttholes, and plenty more just kick back, relax, and get woke with the freshest ep of "Queens of the Stoned Age" -- the days of marijuana mansplaining are over.









Last but not least, remember to pee after sex, that a booty call and a butt dial are definitely not the same thing, and to smoke weed every day!