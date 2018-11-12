Adam iLL Talks Weed Bar Mitzvahs, Paperless Blunts, and Culture Vultures

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with Los Angeles-based cannabis host and influencer Adam iLL. Sponsored by our homies at KandyPens and Swami Select, we happily sparked blunts and conversation simultaneously, starting with Adam’s epic revelation that his first time getting high was at his own bar mitzvah! We then talked about his transition from working in radio and the adult industry to becoming both the “Highest Host” and the “Kosher Stoner.”

Upon examining his Instagram, the self-proclaimed “delicate dude from the Valley who smokes weed” treated us with stories about paperless blunts (made with kief!), getting high at Dodger Stadium, blessing an audience with cannabis with Rae Sremmurd, and more.

After wrapping our Internet Stalker segment, we switched gears and tackled some of the biggest stories in the cannabis space during Roll The News. We congratulated Michigan, Missouri, and Utah for approving cannabis legalization measures in the midterm elections (North Dakota’s initiative sadly didn’t pass), chatted about the (forced) resignation of Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General, and looked at the relatively low (compared to Washington and California) cannabis taxes proposed in several states.

Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time! We dimmed the lights, broke out the salt lamp, and presented Adam with his Pisces horoscope. The chart predicted that he approaches romance with idealism, suffered from allergies and asthma as a child, and is impatient with people who worship the dollar. How spot on (or far off) do you think the Zodiac is in this case?

</p>

Adam iLL will be relaunching his original Potcast soon, but in the meantime, you can check out his merch as well as his namesake strain ILL OG by Los Angeles Kush. You can also catch Adam at the next Los Angeles Secret Sesh if you want to burn one with him IRL!

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!