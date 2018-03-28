Rapper YFN Lucci Talks Extravagant Parties, Family Matters, and Getting Lit

Guess what, buds? MERRY JANE has a new show on Facebook Live, broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET, on the dot. We’ll be bringing you guests from the worlds of cannabis and culture to just kick back, relax, talk life and blow some dro with our editor-in-chief Noah Rubin. We’ll also be taking questions from our lit audience, so get ready to roll your favorite herb and chill with us for an online smokeout.

Our most recent episode kept it extra litty with rapper YFN Lucci. Hailing from Atlanta with southern wordplay and an infectious cadence, Lucci has climbed his way into hip-hop’s upper echelon and won’t be stepping down anytime soon. To start, we got to know the ATL rapper a little better by pulling up his Instagram, where we found stories of Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, Baltimore’s west side, and an entire slideshow from Lucci’s last birthday party, which featured wild animals, blue hundreds, and at least three generations of Lucci. After sparking some THC Design bud and a blunt of Wedding Cake that Lucci brought himself, Lucci got familiar with our critter clique, and renamed our husky homie Master P! Next we rolled the news, touching on the importance of video vixens and parental excuses before burning down a virtual joint with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Lucci took the time to go into detail about his latest album and most personal project yet, Rae Rae from Summerhill. For more YFN Lucci, follow him on social media, buy his album, and make sure to check him out on tour.

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!