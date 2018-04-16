Quinta Brunson Talks Stand-Up, Super Bowl Wins, and Throwing Up on ASAP Rocky

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with stand-up comedian, viral social media star, and actress Quinta Brunson. To get things started, Quinta rolled up a joint of THC Design’s stellar sativa XJ-13 while we dove into some flicks from her Instagram, where we found stories of celebrity treatment on American Airlines, what it's like to have your name in lights at the Laugh Factory, and celebrating her hometown Eagles’ recent Super Bowl victory.

After rounding out our social media stalking, Quinta helped us roll the news, where she talked us through John Boehner’s unlikely role in America’s green rush, the federal government’s environmental blunders in curbing black market ganja grows, and why nearly 90% of NFL players are getting stoned before taking home her very own CBD Weekend Box. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Quinta’s nonbeliever status shined through more than anything (“It seems like Mercury has always been in retrograde...where was it the rest of my life?!”) For more Quinta, you can binge-watch her Instagram series The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date, check out her Youtube Red show Broke, and be on the lookout for Quinta’s latest project, The End of the World As We Know It, a new show coming to The CW soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!