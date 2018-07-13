California Cannabis Growers Nikki & Swami Talk Truths From the Emerald Triangle

Our latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live got up close and personal with a couple of Northern California’s most prestigious cannabis growers (and MERRY JANE columnists), Nikki and Swami. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with a few large joints and some World Cup action. After celebrating Croatia’s victory on the pitch, we pulled up photos from the duo’s Instagram page for our social media segment, sorting through photos of ganja seeds germinating in the Golden State sunshine, the couple’s carefully plotted cannabis crop, and whale watching off the Hawaiian coast.

After finishing up our segment with an inside look at “little bud” (or the weed that Nikki and Swami smoke at home), we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, discussing how Canadian cannabis industry employees are being blocked from crossing the border, a timetable for legal kush in the Caribbean, and the DEA's latest list of hilariously misguided slang terms for marijuana — all brought to you by the bong of the future, Jet Waterpipes. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we switched things up, testing Nikki and Swami’s individual signs against matching characteristics. Ther interstellar wires got crossed a few times, but left both partners feeling as one (“Every part of an astrological sign has its exaltation and its fall”). For more Nikki and Swami, keep up with their recurring column on life in the Emerald Triangle right here at MERRY JANE, and be sure to pick up some Swami Select buds at your local California dispensary.

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!