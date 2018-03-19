Rapper Lil Debbie Talks Nail Art, Tour Life, and Her Obsession With All Things Cannabis

Guess what, buds? MERRY JANE has a new show on Facebook Live, broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET, on the dot. We’ll be bringing you guests from the worlds of cannabis and culture to just kick back, relax, talk life and blow some dro with our editor-in-chief Noah Rubin. We’ll also be taking questions from our lit audience, so get ready to roll your favorite herb and chill with us for an online smokeout.

Our latest episode kept it as stoney as possible with very special guest Lil Debbie. A Bay Area native known for her rhymes, style, and 420-friendly tendencies, Debbie hit the scene in the early 20-teens with Kreayshawn and the White Girl Mob, soon becoming a mainstay in the West Coast rap game and cannabis space. To get to know her a little better, we kicked things off with a Swisher full of THC Design’s finest bud and a deep dive into Debbie’s Instagram, where we uncovered stories of extravagant smoking tools, anatomically correct nail art, and big booty fans. Once we caught up on all things Debbie, the NorCal musician and model helped us roll the news, breaking down the recent legal struggles of NFL player Demetrius Harris and the New York Times’ questionable approach to cannabis journalism, before opening up her very own Weekend Box. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Debbie experienced her very first official astral reading. For more Lil Debbie, make sure to pick up her latest EP, I’m the Rapper, He’s the DJ, and cop all of her pot products, including her own Hemper Box and Debbie Cakes edibles.

</p>

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!