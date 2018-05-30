Konshens Talks Twerking, Legalization, and Jamaican Ganja vs. Cali Kush

Our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) went in deep with Jamaican dancehall legend Konshens. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we kicked things off with a couple joints of our favorite sativa and some stories from Konshens’ Instagram, including the real dancers behind dancehall culture, positive facepalm vibes, and the ever-present force of twerking in Konshens’ life. With more than a decade of stardom under his belt, Konshens also let us know about how his genre-bending influences have blended with his Jamaican roots.

After finishing up our social segment, Konshens helped us Roll the News, where we broke down New York City's potential riches if it legalizes weed, one Florida man's unfortunate encounter with an exploding vaporizer, and the United Kingdom's surprisingly large cannabis export business. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we dove into Konshens’ Capricorn chart, only to have our guest reject most of our claims in favor of universal balance. For more Konshens, follow him across social media and check out his new album, It Feel Good, available now everywhere music is sold.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!