About That Time: Juliana Huxtable Talks New York Nightlife and Weed On Tour

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with nightlife impresario, artist, and musician Juliana Huxtable. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we kicked things off with a blunt of the uplifting sativa XJ-13, and dug into the stories behind Juliana’s social media feed. On our Instagram investigation, we found stories of childhood glue gun obsessions, vape cartridges on international flights, Vogue shoutouts, and disappointing A$AP Rocky by leaving “Magnolia” off her Serato.

After finishing up our social segment with a flick from her latest book release, Juliana helped us Roll the News with the help of Bella's cannabis-inspired beauty products. During our deep dives, Juliana helped us break down the deep-pocketed political lobbying of the cannabis industry, Woody Harrelson’s return to reefer after two years on the wagon, and some tips for staying safe when you’re getting stoned, including warnings against aluminum grinders and plastic bongs. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Juliana walked through her reading with a foresight and follow-through only possible from a rising Capricorn. For more Juliana Huxtable, check out her art, watch her perform on stages across the world, and if it’s not sold out again, pick up her latest book, Mucus in My Pineal Gland.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!