About That Time: Janice Griffith Talks Travel, Weed, and Sex Work

Our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with adult film star and social activist Janice Griffith. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with a big ol’ blunt stuffed with our favorite sativa, poodle talk, and stories from Janice’s Instagram, including DJing by way of button pressing, the sometimes-hilarious acting side of adult films, and fighting for the rights of sex workers in California and around the world. And as the government continues to pass laws that treat sex work as second-class employment, Janice broke down the need for grassroots political engagement.

After finishing up our social segment, Janice helped us Roll the News, where we discussed Canada's youngest self-starting ganjapreneur, new research on the dangers of marijuana use while breastfeeding, and one Californian's bold decision to spark a joint 30,000 feet in the air — all brought to you by the bong of the future, Jet Waterpipes. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we pulled up Janice’s summertime Cancer chart and found a few similarities, including at least one disruptive travel story and the difference between smart people and nerds (we’ll give you a hint: one is hot and one is not). For more Janice Griffith, follow her on social media, check out Spankchain — her crypto-economy for adult entertainment — and stay tuned for a big surprise coming June 11th.

