About That Time: Haha Davis on Detroit Dank and Being Mentored by Uncle Snoop

Our latest episode of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) chopped it up with Detroit-bred comic and social media star Haha Davis. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we kicked things off with a Backwoods packed full of our favorite sativa and a deep dive into Haha’s Instagram feed, where we found stories of mentorship from Snoop Dogg and Chance the Rapper, nosebleeds from Denver’s high elevation, and multiple generations of Davis family fatherhood.

After finishing up our social segment with a tale about the internet’s favorite hot sauce, Haha helped us Roll the News, where we broke down the New York Democratic Party’s new official stance on cannabis, eulogized author and LSD empresario Tom Wolfe, and applauded the Supreme Court for respecting states’ rights to legalize sports gambling (and marijuana). Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Haha confirmed the tenets of his Sagittarius lifestyle at every turn. For more Haha Davis, give him a follow across all your favorite social media platforms, catch him live on stage on the Big Fella comedy tour, and keep your eyes peeled to your TV for countless new appearances.

