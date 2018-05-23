Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Talks Reality TV and Finding Relief in Cannabis

Our latest edition of “About That Time” (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) sat down with star of the Bravo reality series Shahs of Sunset and rising canna-businesswoman Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we kicked things off by exploring WüSah, GG’s brand new medical cannabis line — with products from infused beverages to CBD-rich inhalers — and discussed how she uses marijuana to treat her rheumatoid arthritis. We then took a deep dive into GG’s Instagram feed, where we found stories of jumping over fire for the Persian New Year, her father’s opinion of reality TV, and an off-Broadway debut with some serious edge.

After finishing up our social segment, GG helped us Roll the News, where we broke down New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s decision to stop arrests for lighting up in public, Congress’ move to protect medical marijuana from federal authorities, and Oregon's pot overproduction problem that just might lead to a visit from the DEA. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where GG dove deep into her Sagittarius lifestyle and took us through a calming moment inspired by Martin Lawrence. For more GG, follow her on social media, look out for the next season of Shahs of Sunset, and pick up some WüSah cannabis products, coming to a California dispensary near you.

