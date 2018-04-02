“Brown Girls” Creators Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey Talk Beach Days, Weed Beer, and Exes

Guess what, buds? MERRY JANE has a new show on Facebook Live, broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET, on the dot. We’ll be bringing you guests from the worlds of cannabis and culture to just kick back, relax, talk life and blow some dro with our editor-in-chief Noah Rubin. We’ll also be taking questions from our lit audience, so get ready to roll your favorite herb and chill with us for an online smokeout.

Our latest episode welcomed Emmy nominees Fatimah Asghar and Sam Bailey, the brilliant minds behind the webseries turned HBO comedy “Brown Girls.” To get to know the Chicago duo a little better, we started with a joint of THC Design bud and pulled up Instagram, where we found stories of Emmy night breakups, anarchist awkwardness in the face of Midwest centrists, and footwear suggestions for rocky beaches. After learning more about their life in Chicago and their hit webseries, Sam and Fatimah helped us roll the news, sticking up their noses at the idea of weed beer, and breaking down the complications immigrants might face in California’s newly legal green rush. Once the pair learned about the wonders of Bella’s CBD bath salts and lotion, we dove head first into Astrology Time, where Fatimah went deep in sorting out the differences between personal concepts of justice and a strict contempt for the law, sparking Sam’s writerly tendencies. For more of the amazing pair, watch the original “Brown Girls” webseries here, look out for Fatimah’s new book, If They Come For Us, out in August and keep your eyes peeled for Brown Girls on television, currently in production for HBO.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!