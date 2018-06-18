DC Young Fly Talks Dancing With Aunties, Touring With Chris Brown, and Cali Kush

Our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with musician, actor, sketch comic, and all around new-era celebrity DC Young Fly. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with some legal weed of varying strengths and dove into a long look at DC’s Instagram, where we found photos of dancing aunties, going on tour as Chris Brown’s hypeman, cashing checks for eating cold Burger King on Hip Hop Squares, and throwing shoes on stage with Blac Youngsta.

After finishing up our social segment with some fatherhood tips and a cannabis branding brainstorm, we took a look at the hottest stories smoking to Roll the News, where we discussed a group of American mayors pushing for comprehensive cannabis legalization, California's changing legal weed market, and the highest paying jobs in the marijuana industry (we'll give you a hint: you gotta know how to grow) — all brought to you by the bong of the future, Jet Waterpipes. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where we sorted through DC’s Taurus half-truths, where he admitted a childhood obsession with littering and some otherworldly self-control. For more DC Young Fly, follow him on social media, check him out on tour telling jokes in a city near you, and keep your eyes peeled to TRL, Wild’n Out, and pretty much everywhere else comedy is seen on TV.

