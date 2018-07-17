Cuban Doll Talks Dog Ownership, Cali Chronic, and Success in the Rap Game

On the latest episode of About That Time on Facebook Live, we linked up with rising Dallas rapper and professional Backwoods roller, Cuban Doll. Sponsored by the fine folks at Mezz Brands vapes and THC Design, we sparked things off with a quickly wrapped blunt and an introduction to the show’s first-ever IRL pet — a Cheeto-colored, popcorn-loving pup named Louis! After introducing Louis and Cuban Doll to our virtual Critter Clique, we dove into our social media segment, where we uncovered Doll’s Instagram photos of family-style twerk sessions, Louis’ own fan base of followers, kicking it with Kodak Black, and more.

After finishing up our Instagram stalker segment, we checked out the hottest stories smoking in Roll the News, discussing Israel's plans to decriminalize pot, a new study suggesting that THC might be more effective in treating epilepsy than CBD, and a Massachusetts federal attorney’s decision to chase down opioids instead of weed — all brought to you by the bong of the future, Jet Waterpipes. Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, where Cuban Doll divulged her picky eating habits and boss-up mentality. For more Cuban Doll, check out her latest video, “Drug Dealer,” and keep your eyes peeled for her new mixtape, Cuban Link 2, coming soon.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Stay tuned to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!