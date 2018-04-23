Blake Webber Talks Vape Life, Making Memes, and Flying High on “About That Time”

Our latest episode of About That Time (broadcasting every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm ET on Facebook Live) got up close and personal with vape nation ambassador, unofficial celebrity speechwriter, and meme master Blake Webber. Sponsored by the good folks at Mezz Brands vapes, we kicked things off by going full on Instagram stalker, where we pulled out stories of smoking in Spanish, vaping with Hugh Hefner, and hitting the studio with Mr. Gucci Gang himself, Lil Pump.

After convincing Blake to skip the vape for some premium smoke from THC Design (with a stellar rock-paper-scissors throw from host Noah Rubin), we talked all things vape-gina and rolled the news. Sponsored by the Weekend Box and Jack’s scintillating weed lube, we burned through some stories about Florida’s weed-flavored beer ban, Avery Collins’ cannabis-fueled professional running lifestyle, and the possibility of legalization by way of international diplomacy (“y’all need to chill, fuck.”). Of course, it wouldn’t be 4:20 without Astrology Time, and Blake’s chilled-out Sagittarius vibes fit in perfectly with our spiritual ambiance. For more Blake Webber, smash the follow button on all of his social media pages, catch him on a stage near you, and peep his Youtube talk show, #KillinIt, fam.

Time flies when you’re having fun, but there’s a lot more coming down the pipe. Tune in every Tuesday & Thursday at 4:20pm EDT to MERRY JANE’s Facebook page to catch all the ganja-fied glory, and follow us on Instagram to find out who’s joining our joint sessions. We’ll see you there!