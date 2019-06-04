5 Things You Should Never Say to a Cop Who’s Pulled You Over for Weed

In the event that you are pulled over by police or highway patrol — have a little common sense. Delivering needless banter to authorities like “my buddies on the force aren’t going to like this,” or, “I pay your salary,” or any other typical smart-ass remark will not get you out of a ticket. Rather, it'll likely solidify a fine.
Whether we like it or not (and we certainly do not), law enforcement has power over us. You can’t win an argument with the cops, and lying just triggers the authorities even more. Furthermore, any perceived insult to police will provoke them and guarantee that a DUI, DWI, or whatever punishment will be issued if any laws have been broken. If you remember the show Cops, then you know exactly what we’re saying: The entire show is basically a collection of examples of what not to do.
Routine traffic stops can become particularly problematic if you have loud, smelly weed in the car. According to the Pot Brothers at Law, if you’re caught in an illegal situation with weed — such as a dispensary raid — you should just “shut the fuck up.” The same logic applies for all traffic and highway stops, too. The Pot Bro’s viral video encourages weed smokers to say as little as possible to cops because they are trained to detect lies. In other words, say as little as possible so you don’t incriminate yourself.
Again, don’t dig your own grave. Gut punch your pride and toss any unnecessary attitude out the window because it’ll only make the situation worse. Implementing a touch of common sense is easier said than done, but it will help drivers avoid saying stupid, incriminating things that could lead to heaps of debt — or worse — jail and debt. That’s why we crafted a list of the top five videos showcasing people acting a fool after police pulled them over. Because sometimes we need specific examples of what not to do to define how to behave in certain situations. So take note, friends: Keep shut your mouth and plead the goddamn fifth when dealing with the pigs.
“You gotta smoke a bowl with me please.”
Last but not least, don’t invite police officers to join you in a smoke session, especially when there are other potential crimes involved. In the town of Bunnell, Florida, a man wearing short shorts flagged down police officers on patrol to proudly show off the two-foot weed plant on his property. In Florida, while medical cannabis is legal for qualified patients, home cultivation is illegal and considered a felony. The cops obliged and took a peek at his plant, then, unsurprisingly, they placed the man under arrest for cannabis cultivation. Don’t incriminate yourself by exposing felonies, like this confused Florida man. Inviting the police officers to smoke weed probably didn’t help his case either. It’s always important to educate and update yourself on state laws before inviting police officer over, and no cop who is on duty is going to smoke weed with you.
