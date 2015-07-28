Welcome to MERRY JANE (“MERRY JANE, “we”, “us”, or “our”). This Privacy Policy explains how information is collected, used, and shared in relation to any software and services provided by or in connection with MERRY JANE services (collectively, the “Services”) and your choices about the collection and use of your information. Those Services include every way in which you might interact with us, including through our mobile applications, websites, and any other online products and services that link to this Privacy Policy or our Terms of Service. By using our Services you understand and agree to the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy.Collection of Information
Information is collected when you utilize our Services. This can be from information that you provide to us directly such as your email address, social accounts, or username when establishing an account. Or information can be collected automatically such as your usage information of the Services. As parts of MERRY JANE services allows users to upload their own photos, media, and share their experiences, we cannot prevent others from taking screenshots or using other recording technology to capture your posted photos and videos. You should not post text, photos, and videos on MERRY JANE if you want to make sure that others cannot see or have copies of media that you are posting.
1. Usage Information: When you send or receive information when using the Services, we collect information that is being sent or received to your device. Usage information also includes Content including but not limited to, text, photos, username, graphics, or other materials (collectively, “Content”) and its metadata, such as time, date, and sender.
2. Log Information: We log information about the use of our websites, including your browser type, web request, IP address, referring/exit pages and URLs, how you interact with the website, domain names, landing pages, pages viewed, and other online information. Log information also collected from marketing campaigns or online advertisements.
3. Device Information: We may access, collect, monitor, store on your device, or remotely store one or more device identifiers that uniquely identifies your device. In addition, in order to participate in certain Services we may access areas of your device such as your device’s native phonebook or media storage applications.
4. Location Information: We collect information about the location of your device to use our Services. The Services we provide depends upon knowing the location of users and cannot function otherwise.
5. Cookies and similar tracking technologies: When you utilize the Services we may use cookies, web beacons, pixels and other similar technologies to collect information.
6. Other Sources: We may use third parties to know how users are utilizing our Services and to know more about our users. Other sources include analytic services and providers of device operating systems. We may also collect information about you from other users, such as your phone number if that user invites you to use the Services. We may combine that information and information from other third party sources, with information we have collected about you.Usage of Information
Information collected when you utilize our Services is used to maintain our services and provide Content specific to certain users. We will not rent your information to third parties without your consent, except as noted in this Privacy Policy. Below are some examples on how the collected information is used:
1. Improve our Services to individual users as well as groups of users
2. Efficiently access information from our Services
3. Provide personalized Content and information to users including online ads
4. Testing the effectiveness of our Services
5. Diagnosing bugs or fixing technical issues
6. Monitoring metrics to see any trends, patterns, or groups
7. Combine information to provide you with enhanced Services
8. Detect and prevent fraudulent or unauthorized activity
9. Communicate with you
10. Carry out any other purposes for which the information was collectedSharing of Information
Information is openly shared within the system and any information or Content that you voluntarily post using our Services will become available to the public. Even though some posted Content and information is temporarily shown to the public, it should not be presumed that the Content and information is private. Below is a list of some information that is shared:
1. Information with your consent or at your direction.
2. Information shared between users.
3. Selecting to allow access to or import your contacts into our Services allows known contacts to find you and know that you are using our Services. This is done so users can easily find their friends and contacts, however if you do not want to be associated with any of your contacts then do not allow access to or import your contacts list via social networks or your mobile device.
4. With vendors, consultants, and other service providers that we are associated, contracted, or partnered with in order to carry out work on our behalf.
5. In order to investigate and resolve potential violations of our agreements or policies and to protect the rights or safety of MERRY JANE, our users, or others.
6. We may share information with businesses that are legally part of the same group of companies that Good Leaf, Inc. is part of or becomes part of.
7. We may remove parts of information that identify you and share this anonymous data with other parties.
We take reasonable measures to help protect your information from loss, unauthorized access, alteration, and misuse.Third Party Advertisers
We permit advertisements to be delivered to you by third party Internet advertising companies (sometimes referred to as ad networks or network advertisers). These third party Internet advertising companies may use cookies, web beacons, platform device identifiers, software agents, and other technologies to collect non-personally identifiable information about your visits over time on our Services to deliver advertisements to you targeted to your interests, measure their effectiveness and personalize advertising content, and to understand the usage and visitation of the Services and other applications and websites that are tracked by these third party Internet advertising companies. We may not have access to or control their cookies, web beacons, platform device identifiers, software agents, or other technologies that they may use. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of third party Internet advertisers. If you would like to have more information about the usage and privacy policies of third party Internet advertisers, you should check their policies or contact them directly.Children (Younglings)
We do not knowingly collect or solicit personal information from users under the age of thirteen or knowingly allow such persons to register for Services. Services and Content provided by Services are not directed for persons under the age of 13.
If you want to contact us or have questions about the Privacy Policy, please write to us at [email protected]Changes to this Privacy Policy
This privacy policy may change. If we make any changes, the Last Updated date above will reflect the last date this policy has been changed.